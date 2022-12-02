Get In The Holiday Spirit With The Town Of Oyster Bay

Town Outdoor Ice Skating Rinks Open

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilman Lou Imbroto announce that the town’s outdoor ice skating rinks at Marjorie R. Post and Syosset-Woodbury Community Park have officially opened for the season and will remain open through Sunday, Feb. 26.

“Ice skating is a fun activity for residents of all ages to enjoy, and the town’s outdoor ice rinks provide the perfect setting to relax, unwind, and take in the wonderful winter atmosphere,” said Imbroto. “Our outdoor ice rink facilities are the perfect antidote to combating cabin fever during the winter months, and are the ideal way to help make coping with the cold fun and enjoyable!”

Public skating sessions are available at both outdoor rinks on Fridays from 4 to 6 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m., 4 to 6 p.m., and 7 to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Adjusted hours take effect during holiday breaks, with information available on the town’s website.

For residents wishing to take advantage of ice skating but do not wish to be outdoors, the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center is open year-round and is located at 1001 Stewart Ave. in Bethpage. Indoor skating is open to the public seven days a week, including: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Saturdays from 2:45 to 5:45 p.m.; and Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. While the Ice Skating Center is open on New Year’s Day, it will be closed on Christmas Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and for Special Events.

For information on schedules, fees and rink programs, call 516-797-7990 for the Marjorie Post Park Outdoor Rink or 516- 677-5990 for the Syosset-Woodbury Park Outdoor Rink. Visit www.oysterbaytown.com/ice for more information.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay

Santa’s Mailboxes From The North Pole Have Arrived At Town Of Oyster Bay Offices

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and the Town Board announced that children can send their ‘holiday wish list’ directly to Old St. Nick at the North Pole through a special network of Santa’s Mailboxes which arrived in Town facilities from the North Pole. Mailboxes will accept letters now through Monday, Dec. 12.

The Town of Oyster Bay will forward letters to Santa at the North Pole. Letters received by Monday, Dec. 12 with a legible name and return address will be answered by Santa before the holiday. No postage is necessary.

Colorful red mailboxes will be accessible from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. daily at the following locations:

• Town Hall North, 54 Audrey Ave., Oyster Bay

• Town Hall South, 977 Hicksville Rd., Massapequa

• Ice Skating Center, 1001 Stewart Ave., Bethpage

Visit www.oysterbaytown.com or call 516-624-6380 weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. for more information about Santa’s Mailboxes.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay