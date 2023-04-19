Giving Firefighters, EMTs What They Deserve

There was some financial relief for local fire fighters and EMTs at the April 11 Glen Cove City Council meeting.

A public hearing was held discussing local laws that pertain to partial tax exemptions for firefighters and ambulance workers.

“This came from the state,” said City of Glen Cove Mayor Pam Panzenbeck. “We adopted it.”

To sum up the codes, the primary household of local firefighters and ambulance workers who have worked for the Glen Cove Volunteer Fire Department for two years will be exempt from taxation to the extent of 10 percent of the assessed value of the property for city, county and school district purposes. Previously, it took five years to get the partial tax exemption.

“We really think our firefighters deserve that, and it may help with recruitment,” said Panzenbeck.

Additionally, the primary residence of firefighters and ambulance workers of a volunteer fire company, fire department or incorporated ambulance service in Nassau County who have served for 20 years will be granted partial tax exemptions for the fire fighter or ambulance worker’s lifetime.

“We really have very few firefighters who live here and worked for other communities for 20 years,” Panzenbeck said.

These public hearings will remain open until the Glen Cove City Council holds their next meeting on April 25.

The New York State Assembly, Senate and Governor amended the real property tax law on Dec. 9, 2022.

Councilwoman Marsha Silverman pointed out that the City of Glen Cove is not the only municipality in Nassau to pass such a law.

The Town of North Hempstead also opted into the amended tax exemption for volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers.

“By opting into this tax exemption, we can help alleviate the financial burden placed on our volunteer first responders,” said Town of North Hemsptead Council Member Dalimonte. “Our volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe. It is only right that we provide them with the support they need and deserve.”

The application for the exemption must be made to the Nassau County Department of Assessment. Each applicant must supply a letter of certification that includes the exact date enrolled and current active status on the letterhead of the incorporated volunteer fire company, fire department or voluntary ambulance service.

Also at the Glen Cove City Council meeting:

Mayor Panzenbeck began the meeting by holding a moment of silence for 19-year-old Glen Cove EMT Susan Giovanniello, who passed away suddenly on April 3.

“We lost one of our own beautiful young women,” Panzenbeck said. “She started her career while in high school. She joined the EMT Explorer Post. She served for two years. She felt her calling and desire to continue caring for other people. She then became one of our volunteer EMT members, and she passed away on Monday morning, very early in the morning. We are a community in mourning, and we’re doing our best to support the family.”

Panzenbeck also asked all who were at the meeting to express their condolences to any of the young EMT workers they may see around the city.

“This is probably the first time that a lot of them in their 18, 19, early 20s have lost anyone special to them and someone so young,” Panzenbeck said. “They’re going to need a lot of support as well.”