Glen Cove Adult Day Program Participants’ Art Featured In Exhibition

Project was a collaborative effort with the Long Island Museum

The Glen Cove Adult Day Program was thrilled to have been chosen to have the work of their participants displayed at the Long Island Museum in Stony Brook, in March. The Glen Cove Adult Day Program, which is a specialized social-model day program on the lower level of the Senior Center, is tailored to meet the needs of elderly community members with various memory impairments or other frailties. “In this population, many feel that their most creative and productive days are behind them, but this accolade is proof that art has no age restrictions,” stated Amanda Freeman, Director of the Glen Cove Adult Day Program.

The Long Island Museum, which is also known as the Long Island Museum of American Art, History, and Carriages, serves as a showcase for an annual art exhibit titled “Through Our Eyes.” This is part of the museum’s “In the Moment” programming, which is a series of art engagement opportunities for those in various memory care settings. This year’s exhibition featured work created on-site at the Glen Cove Adult Day Program during 2022 with the support and planning of the Program Director, Program Coordinator, staff, and resident Art Therapy Interns from the LIU Post Art Therapy Program. The artworks in this gallery reflect the creativity that is fostered by the individualized support provided by the Glen Cove Adult Day Program. Kristin Cuomo, Senior Educator at the Long Island Museum, stated, “… Partnering for the exhibition gave us the opportunity to spend time at their home… where we witnessed the joyful, supportive, and caring atmosphere that nurtures the creativity of this year’s artists.”

The museum held a reception for program participants on March 8, and visiting their own art exhibition in-person was an honor and a delight. Everyone had a great time bringing their family members to view the curated art pieces, enjoy the delicious food spread, and dance to the live music of Roberta Fabiano. The art display included paintings, drawings, weavings, and clay work, and all items were named and created with great attention to detail. “It was a day filled with an indescribable amount of laughter, joy, and pride that the families and their loved ones displayed as they looked upon the wealth of creativity before them, hung for all to see,” said Adult Day Program Coordinator, Melanie Raymundo. She continued, “…our participants were recognized for the artistic spirits that they are and that we know them to be, and our seniors never stood so tall or glowed so brightly. This day was such a gift and a real dream come true for me.”

The hard work of all of the Adult Day Program staff must also be acknowledged, as well as the dedication of our former LIU Post Art Therapy Interns, Allie and Storm.

“Planning and coordinating the artwork for this exhibit was a team effort. The Adult Day Program is incredibly grateful to all of the staff at the Long Island Museum for hosting such a beautiful event, and for choosing our program for this distinction” reflected Freeman.

If you are interested in the Glen Cove Adult Day Program, or if you know of someone who may benefit from this lively and welcoming social group, please feel free to call or email Amanda Freeman with any questions at 516-759-2345 or afreeman@glencoveny.gov.

—Submitted by the Glen Cove Adult Day Program