Glen Cove Age Friendly Community Sponsors Caregiver Summit

From 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 9, caregivers, experts, medical professionals, senior care administrators, among other professionals attended a summit at Hofstra University dedicated to discussing caregiving. Seminars on the agenda included hearing the stories of caregivers and the perspective of healthcare providers on caregiving, learning about research trends and program innovations and legislative wins and new policy directions.

Among the sponsors of the event was Glen Cove Age Friendly Community, the SAGE Foundation and Glen Cove Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.

“The [Glen Cove] Senior Center is really a model senior center,” said Corinne Kyriacou, the Vice Dean of School of Health Professions and Human Services at Hofstra University. “To have the Age Friendly Center of Excellence [at the Glen Cove Senior Center], it makes so much sense for it to be located in Glen Cove, which is such an age friendly city. So for Hofstra, it’s a no-brainer to partner with Glen Cove because they really have the expertise and the will to make some interesting changes. We’re learning from them.”

Johns Hopkins Medicine defined a caregiver as someone who tends to the needs or concerns of a person with short or long-term limitations due to illness, injury of disability.

Being a caregiver, while a selfless and rewarding act, can come with its many challenges.

According to a report from AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving, about 48 million Americans provide care without pay to an adult family member or friend, and they do so for 24 hours per day. Another study from AARP found that 78 percent of family caregivers regularly incur out-of-pocket costs for a loved one, often toppling $7,200 a year.

“That unpaid and often expensive commitment can make it hard for caregivers to make ends meet,” an article from AARP read. “Twenty-eight percent say they have stopped saving money, and 23 percent have taken on more debt, the AARP/NAC study found. Growing awareness of this financial burden has fueled a national conversation around issues like paid leave and even outright payment for family caregivers.”

The best chances of getting paid to be a family caregiver is if someone is caring for a U.S. Military veteran or a person eligible for Medicaid, according to AARP, however other possibilities do exist.

Caregivers also struggle with their mental health. According to the Family Caregiver Alliance, between 40 to 70 percent of caregivers have clinically significant symptoms of depression. And depressed caregivers are more likely to have coexisting anxiety disorders, substance abuse or dependence and chronic disease.

The immense value of the work done by caregivers, with an estimated cost of $306 billion, coupled with the struggles caregivers face, made a summit on the issue important and timely.

“It was actually the Center of Excellence at Glen Cove that initiated and created the conference,” said Carol Waldman, the Nassau County Age-Friendly Liaison at Glen Cove Age Friendly Community. “We’re fortunate to have partners at Hofstra University… and other partners like AARP who jumped onboard and sponsors who really understood the need. Caregiving is really one of the most central issues right now because of the demographic crisis… Glen Cove is just one community that is struggling with this challenge so the idea here was to get the policy makers talking to the researchers, talking to the healthcare providers, talking to the caregivers, so that everybody was at the same table discussing this… And we’re actually listening to one another. And maybe, if we listen hard enough, some research can be done, some policies can be done and then policy can impact the caregivers and the providers.”

Kyriacou said it was very impactful for Hofstra students to have the ability to attend some of the seminars during the summit and learn about the challenges, ideas, policy and research when it comes to caregiving. Kyriacou also drove home a point that was made during the summit, that caregiving is an identity.

“Caregivers come in all ages,” Kyriacou said. “Caregiving is defined in so many different ways. Caregiving doesn’t have to mean that you are the sole provider and that you’re the only one. It could mean that when you come home from school, you’re expected to spend a couple of hours and do something. Now you’re a caregiver. You heard grown adults talk about how they didn’t see themselves as caregivers or they didn’t until they heard some of these descriptions. I think for the students, this was probably very eye opening and as a faculty member, I really want to use what I learned today to think a little differently when I’m in the classroom… that it’s not just work or relationships that [the students are] juggling, it’s also this other core mission that they have, this emotionally driven responsibility… to be connecting with family members and offering caregiving.”

Readers with questions about caregiving and how they could receive support can contact the Glen Cove Senior Center at

516-759-9610. You do not need to be a resident of Glen Cove to receive support from the senior center.

What Is The Glen Cove Age Friendly Community?

This project was initiated in 2017 by the Glen Cove Senior Center, after a discovery of AARP’s livability index score of the City of Glen Cove. The City of Glen Cove received an age-friendly designation, recognizing its commitment to promoting policies that enhance our city’s friendliness to aging populations.

By designing communities that improve access to important information, services and community events, walkability and transportation options, and affordable housing opportunities, the Glen Cove Age Friendly Community aims to create a community where people can thrive as they grow up and grow older.

Today, the initiative boasts almost 40 advisory board members, a volunteer and intern team, strong partnerships, and a multi-year action plan in development. Under a New York State Office for the Aging Planning Grant received by Nassau County to become an age-friendly county, Glen Cove has also become an Age-Friendly Center of Excellence, one of only five centers in the state.

The current three projects funded by the grant include Walk with a Doc, Timebank and Center of Excellence.

Walk with a Doc is a monthly, free event where participants get to walk with a physician from Glen Cove Hospital to discuss topics ranging from nutrition to arthritis. The TimeBank is done in partnership with Hofstra University’s Department of Health Professionals. It allows organizations and individuals to receive services using a “time credit.”

And, the Center of Excellence is housed at the Glen Cove Senior Center. The goal of the Center of Excellence is to provide access to accurate, important information about the city through a variety of modalities, serve as a model for Nassau County, which is establishing age friendly policies at the county level, mentor other communities looking to establish age-friendly programs and partner with age friendly organizations and counties to share ideas and collaborate on projects.

—Submitted by the Glen Cove Age Friendly Community