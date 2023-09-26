Glen Cove Board Of Education Meets For Second Time This School Year

On Sept. 20, the Glen Cove City School District Board of Education met for the second time this new school year.

Glen Cove City School District Superintendent Dr. Maria L. Rianna provided a facilities update.

“Victoria [Galante, assistant superintendent for business and finance] and Viktor [Tymchynyuk, director of facilities] met with our construction crew on the different projects,” Dr. Rianna said. “Just a reminder that there are projects happening with our district maintenance staff. There are projects in regards to the energy performance contract and the bond, as well as the stimulus monies that we use for extensions, and I thank the teachers and the building administrators, and community, as we’ve gone through third week of school. I know that parking has not been what it usually is… I thank all staff and parents for understanding and adhering to traffic direction and traffic flow in an appropriate manner for the safety of all involved.”

Dr. Rianna then gave her superintendent’s report.

She started off by spotlighting Frank Venturino and Bob Marino, who presented a $35,000 check on behalf of their alumni group, who had a very successful event over the summer.

She also thanked Glen Cove High School Principal Allen Hudson III for meeting with the alumni when they came for the events.

“He’s given them a stroll down memory lane by really giving a tour of the high school,” Dr. Rianna said. “And I know that there are people from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s and they do enjoy coming and reminiscing about their days, but also participating in fundraisers that now have become a way to give to future generations.”

The donation will help fund “buddy benches,” a seat where a child can go to sit if they want someone to talk to.

Dr. Rianna then shared information about an incident that occurred on school grounds.

She said that she has met with members of Glen Cove EMS, the Glen Cove Police Department and the Glen Cove Volunteer Fire Department on the matter.

“What we learned is that if we call 911 and we use a cell phone, even if we have bad reception, it will go through,” Dr. Rianna said. “It overrides any carrier any issue, and so you will always get someone on the other end. That’s a huge step… Additionally, it was thought that we would lose time in the past by calling 911, because we thought it would go to Nassau and then it would be redirected to Glen Cove. What I found out is both Nassau and Glen Cove are made aware, but also the EMS and fire department all at once.”

However, Dr. Rianna said that the district would continue to enhance the cell service and WiFi ability across campus.

“They were also very good at giving us safety concerns,” Dr. Rianna said.

Because people were using the Glen Cove High School parking lot as a shortcut between Walnut Road and Dosoris Lane, and were speeding and avoiding speed bumps while doing so, the back gate was closed. But after reviewing protocol after a recent incident, the high school will now have security guards positioned at the gate during and after school activities and should an emergency vehicle need to be called, the security guard will be notified via radio to open the gate.

To watch the entire meeting and read the recent letter from the superintendent regarding the back gate, visit glencoveschools.org.