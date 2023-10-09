Glen Cove Celebrates Seniors

On Sept. 30, the Glen Cove Senior Center was packed with community members and leaders in the 14th annual Senior Day Celebration.

The day included vendors offering services that senior center members could take advantage of, food and beverages, ice cream from the Mr. Softee truck, games, a DJ, a raffle and photo booth. The Glen Cove Senior Center’s thrift shop was open for attendees to browse. Centenarians were also recognized during the ceremony.

The event was held on its rain date. And because it rained on the rain date, it was held inside.

“It is an accomplishment to hit 100,” said City of Glen Cove Mayor Pam Panzenbeck. “This senior center is the highlight, is the gem, of the City of Glen Cove.”

Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton was also in attendance at the celebration. She is a member of the SAGE Golf Outing Commission, which benefits the senior center.

“We do birthdays, we do holidays, we do exercise class,” DeRiggi-Whitton said. “It boosts the confidence of the seniors and lets them know how loved they are by Glen Cove… Many people don’t have families that live nearby and even with the birthday celebration, they tell me that the rose they get is their gift for their birthday. There’s interesting people here with so much to offer and if you just ask them a few questions or talk to them, they have a lifetime of knowledge. I love it. My kids have benefited from it. We’re lucky to have them and we’re lucky to have this senior center.”

Selling second hand items to benefit the senior center during the celebration was former SAGE chair Linda Thompson. She currently serves on the associate board and volunteers for the senior center, including in the adult-day program which serves seniors with neurocognitive disorders, memory impairments, cognitive decline, social isolation, and physical/medical/emotional frailties. The program allows caregivers to take a respite while the seniors socialize and engage in meaningful activities. Thompson said volunteering with the program has been rewarding.

“I’ve volunteered here for a very long time and I’m almost 80, so I’m a senior,” Thompson said. “I retired in 2006 from my job and that’s when I got everybody interested in having the golf outing. I started the golf outing in 2006 and I ran it from 2006 to two years ago.”

She said that the senior center is like a second family.

“This place is just like home to so many people,” Thompson said.

Carol Waldman, the former executive director of the Glen Cove Senior Center, said that she loved the fact that the senior center continues to offer helpful services and programs to the community.

“There’s so much life here,” Waldman said. “As you get older, you experience so many losses. You have the loss of a spouse or the loss of your health, the loss of your vision sometimes… Even with these losses, they can’t replace something like a spouse, but they can replenish that spirit of life and loving and for having a sense purpose. They become a community.”

The nourishment the members receive from lunch helps them thrive nutritionally and socially.

“That really makes a difference,” Waldman said, adding that she’s glad to see more services and programs continue to be added to the center’s offerings.

Christine Rice, the executive director of the Glen Cove Senior Center, said she and fellow staff were “happy and thrilled” the event could be held despite the rain.

“We feel that it’s so important to celebrate our seniors and centenarians,” Rice said. “We did get a large majority of our members here, but we had some new people. It’s really important for us to be able to go out to the community.”

Rice said she wants to show Glen Cove that the senior center is full of life, joy and exercise.

“Anything you want, we have here at the center,” Rice said. “As people get older, their loved ones unfortunately passed away, their children don’t live close, so a lot of members say this is their second home. They love coming here. They don’t know what they would do if they didn’t have this. It keeps them active, cognitively and physically, everything that continues to bring joy to someone’s life. There’s never, ever an age where you can’t make new friends or learn something.”

To learn more about the Glen Cove Senior Center, visit glencoveseniorcenter.com.