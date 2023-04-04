Glen Cove City Council Authorizes Spring, Summer Fun

Glen Covers have much to look forward to as the weather starts to warm up.

At the March 14 and 28 Glen Cove City Council meeting, multiple events and programs were authorized by the council.

“Glen Cove is a nice place to be in the winter, but it’s a really nice place to be in the summer,” said Glen Cove City Councilman Jack Mancusi.

So mark your calendars, because the spring and summer sun will be shining before we know it!

At the March 14 meeting, the following events were authorized:

The Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District will hold their annual Downtown Sounds 2023 Concert Series on July 7, 14, 21, 28, Aug. 4, 11, 18 and

25, 2023. Bridge Street, Glen Street and School Street will be closed for concert attendees from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Resurrection will hold their annual Greek Festival at Garvies Point, June 8, 9, 10 and 11, 2023

Deep Roots Farmers Market will host their weekly farmers market on Saturdays, at Garvies Point Park Parking Lot and Gazebo, from June 3 through Nov. 18 2023 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will also host a market at Village Square on June 10.

At the March 28 meeting, the following events were authorized:

The Kiwanis will host a cornhole tournament at Morgan Park on April 29, 2023, with a rain date of April 30, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The YMCA of Glen Cove will host their annual 5K Run/Walk in memory of Nicole Karousos, May 13, 2023, 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The Glen Cove Rotary Club will hold a Pickleball Fundraiser at Stanco Park on June 24, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

First City Project Collective, Inc. will host “Autostrade” on June 15, 2023, from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., at School Street, Glen Street and Bridge Street.

These are just some of the great events that will be happening around the city. Always refer to our community calendar so that you’ll never miss an event.

Additionally, Glen Cove Youth Bureau & Recreation Summer Program kids have so much to look forward. The council authorized the funding for the kids to go to Long Island Aquarium, a fair, Urban Air Adventure Park, the Cradle of Aviation, New York Hall of Science and Adventure Land. The cost of the five week program is $625 per child, which will cover all the activities plus a t-shirt. To learn more, and sign your child up, email spotter@glencoveny.gov.

The council on March 28 also authorized the hiring of 18 young people to work various jobs for the Youth Services and Recreation department for $9 to $12 an hour, most of them being at $9 an hour. Six seasonal employees were also hired to work the beach gates, and other recreation jobs around town, for $11 to $13 an hour.

“We have a lot of great kids on this agenda and I can’t wait to see them out there, making this city great,” said Councilwoman Danielle Fugazy Scagliola.