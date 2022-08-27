Glen Cove City Council Holds Public Hearing On Commercial Vehicle Regulations

The fact that it is illegal to park a commercial vehicle, including a commercial van or pickup truck, overnight from midnight to 6 a.m. in a driveway or residential street, as well as the city parking garages or municipal property, is not new. In fact its been in the code for 20 years.

But, ever since a ticket for parking a commercial vehicle overnight was challenged, and subsequently dismissed because the ordinance was not written properly, the city has not been able to enforce the code. Now, the Glen Cove City Council is holding a public hearing on making this ordinance enforceable by closing a loophole.

The City Council held a short public hearing on the matter, and then closed it, during the City Council meeting on Aug. 23. But now the public hearing will remain open until the next City Council meeting on Sept. 27 because the council needs to discuss what exactly defines a commercial vehicle.

The question was brought up after former Glen Cove City Councilman John Perrone asked the council what defined a commercial vehicle, as some vehicles have to be registered as commercial if it has certain features or is above a certain weight.

“Commercial vehicles are not truly defined in our code and to simply say commercial vehicles are anyone with commercial plates is simply not fair because people can have commercial plates on a regular pick-up truck they use for general transportation with no bannering or lettering, ladder racks, the bed is covered,” said Perrone. “The commercial plate really, from the Department of Motor Vehicles, is one that doesn’t have rear seating, an open bed or vehicles such as that. Perhaps we should think about putting in a definition of what commercial vehicles we’re talking about.”

Members of the City Council seemed to agree that the ordinance should define the difference between a vehicle used for business or personal transportation.

A representative from the Glen Cove Oyster Bay Record Pilot asked the Glen Cove City Council if enforcing this code would impact residents with a small business who park their commercial vans or pickup trucks in their driveways.

“You were never supposed to park your commercial vehicles in your driveway and usually, unless your neighbors complained or unless someone made a complaint about you, it was let go,” explained Mayor Pam Panzenbeck. “Commercial vehicles have to be put away someplace.”

The Glen Cove Oyster Bay Record Pilot then went on to ask exactly how would parking a commercial van or pickup truck in one’s personal driveway would affect their neighborhood.

“It needs to be inside their garage,” Panzenbeck answered.

When asked what if someone does not have a garage, Panzenbeck answered “they’ll have to figure something out.”

The Glen Cove Oyster Bay Record Pilot then asked “Is there a way somebody could apply for a license or a permit to park their car because maybe they don’t have an actual building for their business, like a new painting business, and this is how they feed their family.”

Panzenbeck answered, “there are people that have garages. They garage their trucks in their own properties. Most people do not want commercial vehicles parked in a residential neighborhoods.”

When asked why people wouldn’t want a commercial vehicle parked in someone else’s driveway, Panzenbeck answered “people just don’t like how it looks. They don’t want it. It’s used to make money. I have a neighbor that had a huge crane parked in front of his house.”

But, Panzenbeck said some discretion has to be used.

Councilwoman Marsha Silverman explained that City Hall receives frequent calls from residents frustrated over the parking of commercial vehicles.

“We’re enabling it to be enforced now,” Silverman said.

The Glen Cove Oyster Bay Record Pilot took to a local Facebook group to ask how residents felt about this potential revision.

“I don’t think it’s necessary,” resident Michael Gary wrote. “I’ve never had an issue finding parking in [Glen Cove] and I don’t mind seeing work vehicles around town. It also seems unfair to dictate what vehicles people are allowed to park in their own driveways.”

Another resident, William Charon, said that many local residents have small businesses and should be allowed to park their vehicles in their own driveways, but not the street.

The Town of Oyster Bay does not permit commercial vehicles to park in the street overnight, but commercial vehicles can be parked in driveways as long as it meets a certain criteria. Similarly, the Town of North Hempstead allows commercial vehicles to park in a driveway or one’s property overnight. However, the idea of barring commercial vehicles from parking in a driveway overnight is not new. The Town of Islip, for example, charges a $250 fine for the overnight parking of vehicles.