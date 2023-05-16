Glen Cove City Council Update

At the Glen Cove City Council meeting held on May 9, the following resolutions were passed:

”Resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into an amended service agreement with LiRo Engineers, Inc., for additional services provided under the Design Phase of the 2022 Road Program, in the amount of $40,564.”

”Resolution authorizing the mayor to accept the proposal of and enter into an agreement with Land Tek Group, Inc., for concrete repair work at 3 and 4 School Street and Glen Cove Police Station, in the amount of $37,547.50.”

”Resolution awarding bid to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder, W.H.M. Plumbing and Heating Contractors, Inc., for general construction to Nancy Court Pump Station, in the total amount of $586,000.”

”Resolution accepting the donation and services of installation of approximately 30 to 40 trees to be planted at John Maccarone Memorial Stadium from Friends of Glen Cove Youth Board.”

“Resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into an access agreement with Milanese Landscaping, Inc. to plant approximately 30 to 40 trees at John Maccarone Memorial City Stadium.”

”Resolution awarding bid to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder, Baltray Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Bancker Electric, for electrical construction to Nancy Court Pump Station, in the total amount of $496,000.”

”Resolution awarding bid to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder, Bensin Contracting, Inc., for plumbing construction to Nancy Court Pump Station, in the total amount of $1,289,000.”

”Resolution awarding bid to the lowest and responsive and responsible bidder, Stasi General contracting, LLC, for repairs to Hendricks Avenue and Hammond Road, in the total amount of $59,650.”

”Resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute an Amendment to Order Terms with Seagrave Fire Apparatus, LLC, for an additional cost related to purchase contracts dated August 27, 2021 and June 29, 2022, for the acquisition of two Seagrave Attacker Pumpers, Apparatus 78L90 and Apparatus 78M64, in the amounts of $109,059 and $74,057, respectively.”

To view the rest of the resolutions, and to watch the livestream of the meeting, visit glencoveny.gov, slide your mouse over “Government” and then over “City Council.”

Here’s what council members had to say about some of the resolutions listed above:

Councilwoman Barbara Peebles thanked the Glen Cove Fire Department chiefs for coming to the pre-council meeting “to explain the increase and all the negotiations… with the Seagrave company, explaining the increase and the difficulty of getting parts.”

“These trucks are very important,” Peebles added. “I look forward to the arrival of the ‘twins.’”

Councilwoman Marsha Silverman said she was glad the city is moving forward with the repairs to the Nancy Court Pump Station. “It might look like a lot of money, but running water and clean potable water in every home and business in Glen Cove is of the utmost importance,” Silverman said. “You might see a lot more of these in the future because we must maintain our water system.”

Silverman also said she was glad to see the city improving their infrastructure.

Councilwoman Danielle Fugazy Scagliola thanked an anonymous donor, the Director of Glen Cove Youth Services and Recreation Spiro Tsirkas and Milanese Landscaping for making the planting of 30 to 40 trees at John Maccarone Memorial Stadium possible.

And Mayor Pam Panzenbeck thanked the City Council for supporting the resolutions.