Glen Cove City Courthouse Named After Longtime Judge

At the Nov. 22 Glen Cove City Council meeting, the council voted in favor of naming the Glen Cove City Courthouse “Richard J. McCord City Courthouse” in honor of his 34 years of service as City Court Judge.

City of Glen Cove Mayor Pam Panzenbeck read a bio about Judge McCord at the meeting:

“Richard is one of three children born to William and Madelyn McCord. Judge Richard McCord graduated from Jericho High School in 1970. From there, the judge attended Columbia University in the Class of 1977 before pursuing his law degree at Bridgeport Law School where he graduated in 1980. Upon graduation, he was almost immediately appointed by the mayor and the City Council to serve as the deputy mayor from 1980 to 1983.”

“That’s probably the best job you ever had,” Mayor Panzenbeck jested.

“Thereafter, he chaired the Glen Cove Housing Authority from 1983 until 1988, where he was appointed as the associate judge of the Glen Cove City Court by the City Council where he served from 1988 through 1994, alongside Judge [Joseph] Vetrone. In November of 1994, the judge won his first election. And on January 1 of 1995, he took his seat as a supervising judge of the Glen Cove City Court where, as we all know, he remains today.”

Mayor Panzenbeck added that Judge McCord is one of the longest sitting judges in the history of the State of New York, Nassau County and City of Glen Cove.

Judge McCord is the only elected judge to sit in the Glen Cove City Courthouse, as it wasn’t open until 1995. He presided over court matters in the trailer in the beginning of his career as a city judge.

He served the community beyond his chambers. Judge McCord began programs such as the Adolescent Diversion Program, the Teen Court and the Essay Writing Initiatives for Young Drivers. He’s also presided over countless weddings in the Glen Cove community. And he’s involved with many community organizations like the All Saints Regional Catholic School and the Sons of Italy, among others.

“I want to thank you, mayor, and I want to thank you council members, all of you, for this great honor. It’s unexpected,” Judge McCord said. “I want to thank my family for being with me… I want to thank my court staff. I want to thank the [District Attorney] office because it’s a team effort and we work for a common goal, to serve the public, and that’s to be fair and impartial for all. I want to thank the Glen Cove Police Department for always being there, no matter what we needed.”