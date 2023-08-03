Glen Cove Crime Watch

On July 9, a 28-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, two counts of aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree and other VTL violations on School Street.

On July 9, a 46-year-old Glen Cove female was arrested for operating a moving vehicle impaired by drugs on Coles Street.

On July 9, a 39-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for criminal contempt in the second degree and three counts of criminal mischief on Putnam Avenue.

On July 12, a 19-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for DWI, reckless driving and numerous VTL violations on Cedar Swamp Road.

On July 15, a 34-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for aggravated criminal contempt, aggravated assault, assault in the third degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and menacing in the second degree on Mill Hill Road.

—Submitted by the Glen Cove Police Department