Glen Cove Crime Watch

On Aug. 6, a 36-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for DWI and driving while ability impaired on Kennedy Heights.

On Aug. 9, a 27-year-old Brentwood male was arrested for unlawful possession of cannabis – more than 3 ounces, Aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, speed violation and unlicensed operator on Duck Pond Road.

On Aug. 9, a 61-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for robbery in the third degree and assault in the third degree on Brewster Street.

On Aug. 10, a 35-year-old Brooklyn male was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree and third degree, motor carrier in operator vehicle in violation of safety rules and unlicensed operator on Morris Avenue.

On Aug. 11, a 42-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, equipment violation, suspended registration and operating a moving vehicle without inspection certificate on Shore Road.

On Aug. 12, a 43-year-old Glen Head male was arrested for criminal mischief and petit larceny on Hammond Road.

