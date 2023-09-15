Glen Cove Crime Watch

On Aug. 20, a 24-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for criminal possession stolen property in the fifth degree, petit larceny and theft of services on Glen Street, as well as a First District open warrant.

On Aug. 20, a 23-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for assault in the third degree, criminal mischief in the third degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree on Glen Street.

On Aug. 20, a 36-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for criminal trespass in the third degree on Glen Cove Avenue.

At approximately 1 p.m. on Aug. 28, the Glen Cove Police received calls from residents regarding a possible shooting on Porter Place in Glen Cove. Upon police arrival, shell casings were discovered at the corner of Porter Place and Doxey Drive. The Glen Cove Police immediately began investigating the shooting and determined that a gray Audi four-door sedan was being chased by a white four-door Lexus and red four-door Honda Accord. Once the vehicles reached the intersection of Doxey Drive and Porter Place, shots were fired at the gray Audi. Immediately after the shooting, the three cars left the area at a high rate of speed. At this time, it’s unknown if anyone in the grey Audi suffered any injuries. The Glen Cove Police are requesting anyone with information to contact the Glen Cove Police at 516-676-1000 or leave a tip on the Glen Cove Police Tip line at tips@glencovepd.org.

—Submitted by the Glen Cove Police Department