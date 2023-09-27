Glen Cove Crime Watch

On Sept. 3, a 33-year-old Roslyn male was arrested for Non Resident Use of Park on Landing Rd.

On Sept. 3, a 28-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for DWI, Equipment Violation and No License on Glen Street.

On Sept. 5, an 18-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for assault in the second degree on Landing Road.

On Sept. 5, a 44-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for Circumvent Interlock-Operate MV without Device and Equipment Violation on School Street.

On Sept. 6, a 32-year-old Hempstead male was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the second degree, Circumvent Interlock-Operate MV without Device, Fail to Exercise Due Care to Avoid Colliding with Emergency Vehicle and No License on Glen Cove Arterial Highway.

-Submitted by the Glen Cove Police Department