Glen Cove Crime Watch

On Sept. 10, a 19-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for assault in the third degree on Grove Street.

On Sept. 13, a 34-year-old Brooklyn female was arrested for trespass on Prospect Avenue.

On Sept. 14. a 36-year-old Great Neck male was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental administration in the second degree on Walnut Road.

On Sept. 14, a 68-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for DWI on Walnut Road.

On Sept. 15, a 40-year-old Bronx male was arrested on two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree on Brewster Street.

On Sept. 15, a 48-year-old Glen Cove female was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and menacing in the second degree on Elsinore Avenue.

On Sept. 16, a 24-year-old Astoria male was arrested for criminal trespass in the second degree, endangering the welfare of a child, petit larceny and unlawful imprisonment in the second degree on Woolsey Avenue.

