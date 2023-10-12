Glen Cove Crime Watch

On Sept. 27 at approximately 11 p.m. Glen Cove Police encountered resident, Pedro Campos Guardado on Highland Road operating a damaged auto mobile with smoke emanating from the hood and extensive front end damage. Upon police investigation, it was determined that the 38-year-old Guardado was operating his vehicle under the influence. Guardado physically resisted his arrest causing the officers and the defendant to end up on the ground. The vehicle began to roll towards him and the officers attempting to arrest him. At this time, the officers were able to pull the defendant away from the path of the rolling vehicle. The vehicle continued to roll until it came to rest against a retaining wall in the yard. Prior to his arrest, the defendant had just left the scene of an accident in Glen Cove that resulted in injuries. Guardado was charged with DWI, leaving the scene of an accident, assault in the third degree, and resisting arrest. The defendant was arraigned in Glen Cove Court.

On Sept. 18, a 43-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested on criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree previous conviction (7 counts), criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree ammunition feeding device (15 counts), criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree possess five or more firearms, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree loaded firearm (7 counts) and criminal possession of a firearm (7 counts) on High Pine.

On Sept. 22, a 62-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for DWAI combined influence of drugs or alcohol & drugs, drinking alcohol in MV on highway, failure to keep right and unsafe turn on Robinson Avenue.

—Submitted by the Glen Cove Police Department