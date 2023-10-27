Glen Cove Crime Watch

On Oct. 2, a 37-year-old Glen Cove female was arrested for harassment in the second degree on Guilfoy Street.

On Oct. 2, a 44-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for criminal mischief in the third degree on Guilfoy Street.

On Oct. 4, a 28-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested on one count each of aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and third degree, no license and move from lane unsafely on Glen Cove Avenue.

On Oct. 6, a 37-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for aggravated DWI, DWI, endangering the welfare of a child and numerous VTL.

On Oct. 8, a 64-year-old New Jersey female was arrested for aggravated DWI, DWI, operate MV with .08 of 1 percent alcohol or more and other VTL violations on Glen Cove Avenue.

On Oct. 8, a 66-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for menacing in the third degree on Valentine Street.

On Oct. 10, a 40-year-old Wantagh female was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree (3 counts), operating a MV impaired by drugs and unlicensed driver on Mill Hill Road.

On Oct. 12, a 34-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for criminal contempt in the second degree on Mill Hill Road.

On Oct. 14, a 22-year-old Bayville male was arrested for aggravated DWI, DWI, driving while ability impaired by consumption of alcohol, speed and other VTL violations on Duck Pond Road.

