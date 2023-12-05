Glen Cove Crime Watch

The Special Victims Squad reports the arrest of a Glen Cove man on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:40 a.m. in Glen Cove for Sexual Abuse.

According to Detectives, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 defendant Jim Masiakos, 58 of 22 Reynolds Road, was working from his home as a modeling photographer for children. He was in the process of taking measurements for a 10-year-old female victim when he inappropriately touched her. The victim who resided in Montana notified her family of the incident upon returning home, the father then reported it to their local police department.

An investigation was then initiated by the Nassau County Special Victims Squad, which led police to the residence of defendant Jim Masiakos. He was placed under arrest without incident. No injuries reported at scene.

Defendant Jim Masiakos was arraigned on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023 at First District Court, 99 Main Street, Hempstead. He was charged with Sexual Abuse 1st degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Detectives request if anyone feels they may have also been a victim by the defendant to contact Nassau County Special Victims Squad at 516-573-4022 or dial 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department