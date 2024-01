On Jan. 11, a 29-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 3rd Degree, Reckless Driving, Unlawful Fleeing Police Officer in Motor Vehicle and Passed Red Light (two counts) on Cedar Swamp Road.

On Jan. 12, a 40-year-old Brooklyn male was arrested for Petit Larceny (two counts) on Forest Avenue.

—Submitted by the City of

Glen Cove Police Department