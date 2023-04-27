Fatal Workplace Accident In Glen Cove

On Friday, April 14 at approximately 11:50 a.m. the Glen Cove Police responded to a vacant warehouse at 40 Garvies Point Road for a construction accident.

Upon police arrival, they were directed to the inside of the warehouse where a male construction worker had just fallen from the roof onto the concrete floor. Glen Cove Police and EMS began rendering aid and the man was airlifted to the North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset by the Nassau County Aviation Bureau.

Unfortunately, the man succumbed to his injuries shortly after his arrival at the hospital. The man has been identified as Noe Diaz-Gamez, age 26 of Huntington Station. At the time of the accident Gamez was working for a roofing company and was replacing parts of the metal roof when the accident occurred. The scene was investigated by the Glen Cove Detective Division, Nassau County Homicide Bureau, and members of OSHA (Occupational Safety Health Administration).

After a thorough police investigation, the death has been determined to be accidental in nature.

—Submitted by the Glen Cove Police Department

Glen Cove Crime Watch

On April 4, a 44-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for one count each of Criminal Contempt First Degree and Second Degree and Harassment in the Second Degree on Dogwood Lane.

On April 4, a 55-year-old Locust Valley male was arrested for DWI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation First Degree on Duck Pond Road.

On April 5, a 66-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for Assault Second Degree and Failure to Obey Police Officer on Hendrick Avenue.

On April 8, a 28 year old Glen Cove male was arrested for Aggravated DWI, DWI, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation First Degree and numerous moving violations at Pryibil Beach.

—Submitted by the Glen Cove Police Department