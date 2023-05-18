Glen Cove Crime Watch

On April 24, a 46-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested on two counts of aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, fail to stop at stop sign and unlicensed driver on The Place.

On April 26, a 36-year-old Glen Head male was arrested for criminal contempt in the first degree (2 counts), aggravated family offense and criminal contempt in the second degree on Mason Drive.

On April 27, a 48-year-old Locust Valley male was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unsafe turn on Glen Cove Avenue.

On April 29, a 20-year-old Glen Head male was arrested for criminal trespass in the third degree on Sea Cliff Avenue.

On April 29, a 27-year-old Ozone Park, Queens, male was arrested for criminal trespass in the third degree, burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the third degree and auto stripping in the first degree on Sea Cliff Avenue.

On April 29, a 42-year-old Queens male was arrested for urinating in a public place on Landing Road.

—Submitted by the Glen Cove Police Department