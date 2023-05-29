On April 30, a 29-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for criminal contempt in the second degree on Glen Street.
On May 3, a 26-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and act in manner injure child <17 on Vanderbilt Lane.
On May 4, a 21-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for aggravated criminal contempt and assault in the third degree on Elm Avenue.
On May 6, a 55-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for criminal contempt in the first degree and harassment in the second degree on St. James Place.
On May 6, a 55-year-old East Meadow male was arrested for criminal contempt in the second degree on St. James Place.
—Submitted by the Glen Cove Police Department
Glen Cove Crime Watch
