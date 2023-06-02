Glen Cove Crime Watch

On May 7, a 37-year-old Bronx male was arrested for criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, grand larceny in the third degree and unauthorized use of a vehicle on Glen Cove Avenue.

On May 8, a 38-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and acting in manner injure child <17 on Landing Road.

On May 9, a 48-year-old Glen Cove female was arrested for assault in the second degree (3 counts), criminal mischief and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree on Forest Avenue.

On May 9, a 30-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for criminal mischief on Forest Avenue.

On May 12, a 33-year-old Brentwood male was arrested for aggravated DWI, DWI, no license, leaving the scene of an accident and move from lane unsafely on Forest Avenue.

On May 12, a 30-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for aggravated family offense, criminal contempt in the second degree and criminal mischief in the fourth degree on Garden Place.

—Submitted by the

Glen Cove Police Department