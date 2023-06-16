Glen Cove Crime Watch

On May 22 a 42-year-old Hempstead male was arrested for assault in the third degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree and acting in a manner to injure a child <17 on Town Path.

On May 22, a 37-year-old New Jersey female was arrested for assault in the second degree, acting in a manner to injure a child <17 and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree on Town Path.

On May 24, a 57-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and no seat belt on Brewster Street.

