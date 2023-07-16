Glen Cove Crime Watch

On June 25, a 24-year-old Far Rockaway male was arrested for DWI on Landing Road.

On June 25, a 56-year-old male was arrested for Trespass on Glen Cove Avenue and an open warrant.

On June 26, a 60-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for Assault 3rd Degree on Brewster Street.

On June 27, a 62-year-old Glen Cove female was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, five counts of criminal possession stolen property in the fourth degree and five counts Petit Larceny on Glen Street.

On June 29, a 23-year-old male was arrested for criminal possession stolen property in the fourth degree and fifth degree, grand larceny in the fourth degree and petit larceny on Glen Street.

On June 30, an 18-year-old Glenwood Landing male was arrested for assault in the second degree, criminal possession weapon in the fourth degree and reckless driving on Glen Cove Avenue.

On July 1, a 34-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for DWI and leaving the scene of an accident on Glen Cove Avenue.

On July 1, a 31-year-old Port Washington male was arrested for disorderly conduct and menacing in the third degree on Sea Cliff Avenue.

—Submitted by the Glen Cove Police Department