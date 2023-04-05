Glen Cove Crime Watch

In February 2023, the Glen Cove Detective Division launched an investigation into the N3 Smoke and Cigar Shop following complaints from concerned residents. The investigation led to a search warrant being executed by Glen Cove detectives on March 20th, resulting in the seizure of cash, and flavored vaporizers, candies, and chocolate bars containing Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Emine Ali, a 52-year-old female employee of the store and a Glen Cove resident, was arrested at the scene and charged with several drug-related offenses, including four counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th degree, three counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the 5th degree, and three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree. The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead.

On March 14, a 56-year-old Glen Cove female was arrested for Possession Forged Instrument 3rd Degree, Operating Unregistered MV and Operating MV without Financial Security on Hill Street.

On March 20, a 51-year-old Glen Cove female was arrested for 3 counts Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 5th Degree, 4 counts Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 7th Degree and 4 counts of Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 5th Degree Intent to Sell on Glen Street.

On March 20, a 32-year-old male was arrested for Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container and Urinating in a Public Place on Bridge Street.

On March 20, a 66-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for DWI, Moved from Lane Unsafely and Illegal Signal on Glen Cove Avenue, as well as an Open Warrant.

On March 20, a 27-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for Assault 3rd Degree and Robbery 2nd Degree on Brewster Street.

On March 21, a 49-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree on Glen Street and an Open 1st District Warrant.

—Submitted by the Glen Cove Police Department