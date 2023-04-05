In February 2023, the Glen Cove Detective Division launched an investigation into the N3 Smoke and Cigar Shop following complaints from concerned residents. The investigation led to a search warrant being executed by Glen Cove detectives on March 20th, resulting in the seizure of cash, and flavored vaporizers, candies, and chocolate bars containing Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Emine Ali, a 52-year-old female employee of the store and a Glen Cove resident, was arrested at the scene and charged with several drug-related offenses, including four counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th degree, three counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the 5th degree, and three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree. The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead.
On March 14, a 56-year-old Glen Cove female was arrested for Possession Forged Instrument 3rd Degree, Operating Unregistered MV and Operating MV without Financial Security on Hill Street.
On March 20, a 51-year-old Glen Cove female was arrested for 3 counts Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 5th Degree, 4 counts Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 7th Degree and 4 counts of Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 5th Degree Intent to Sell on Glen Street.
On March 20, a 32-year-old male was arrested for Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container and Urinating in a Public Place on Bridge Street.
On March 20, a 66-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for DWI, Moved from Lane Unsafely and Illegal Signal on Glen Cove Avenue, as well as an Open Warrant.
On March 20, a 27-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for Assault 3rd Degree and Robbery 2nd Degree on Brewster Street.
On March 21, a 49-year-old Glen Cove male was arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree on Glen Street and an Open 1st District Warrant.
—Submitted by the Glen Cove Police Department
Glen Cove Crime Watch
