Glen Cove Downtown BID Brings Flowers And Flags To The Streets

The streets of downtown Glen Cove are a little brighter this spring with the addition of hanging flower baskets adding a pop of color. As part of its capital improvements plan, the Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District’s Capital Improvements Committee purchased 73 hanging flower baskets for the light poles throughout the downtown. The 18-inch baskets are filled with bright pink geraniums.

Ralph Comitino, Pierre Adams and Damion Stavredes from Glen Cove’s Department of Public Works hung the flower baskets in time for Glen Cove’s annual Memorial Day parade. Several thousand dollars of the Downtown BID annual budget are invested in the flower baskets and other seasonal plantings each year. The goal is to eventually have flower baskets hanging on every lamppost downtown, according to BID Executive Director Patricia Holman, and this year, the Downtown BID was able to get closer to that goal, as it was awarded $3,500 as a recipient of the PSEG Main Street Revitalization Beautification Project grant. The Downtown BID purchased 14 new brackets for the light poles, and the grant funding allowed it to purchase 14 additional flower baskets.

Additionally, the Downtown BID replaced the American flags and nautical flags at the entrances to downtown Glen Cove. The two flagpoles—one on Bridge Street and the other at the intersection of School Street and Brewster Street—were donated to the city by the Downtown BID in 1998 and the Downtown BID has been maintaining the flags ever since.

In fact, the nautical flags and mast was the first project that the Glen Cove Downtown BID executed in 1998, according to Holman. The white mast that stands high over the roadway symbolizes the grand mast of a naval ship, Holman explained, and the signal flags are utilized to speak with military at sea. “It was the Glen Cove Downtown BID’s vision to respect and honor our military,” Holman said, “while tying into our stance as a seaside community.”

Each flag on the mast represents letters that spell out “GLEN COVE.”

The nautical flags are replaced annually prior to Memorial Day and installed by Vinny Martinez of the Glen Cove Department of Public Works, which maintains the flagpoles.

Call the Downtown BID office at 516-759-6970, visit www.glencovedowntown.org, or email info@glencovedowntown.org for more information on the Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District, its programs and events.

—Submitted by the Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District