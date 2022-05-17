Glen Cove High School Presents Lin Manuel-Miranda’s In The Heights

Masquers Society hosts first live musical after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic

Members of Glen Cove High School’s Masquers Society put on their drama production of In the Heights on April 8 and 9, following a special dress rehearsal on April 7 for senior citizens. The production marked the performing arts program’s first live musical after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the Heights follows the members of the tight-knit Latino community of Washington Heights in Manhattan over a three-day period. At the center of the story is bodega owner Usnavi, who dreams of opening a bar in his home country, the Dominican Republic. Meanwhile, one couple prepares to give everything they have to afford an Ivy League education and a better life for their daughter, a first-generation college student. The Tony award-winning musical, written by Lin Manuel-Miranda, captures the meaning of success, happiness and family.

“I’m thrilled that live musical theater is back at Glen Cove High School,” Glen Cove High School Principal Antonio Santana said. “This year’s production was one that had special meaning for me and for so many in our community. Our students are accomplished thespians, and being able to perform in front of a live audience, to create exciting theatre off the energy of the audience, is something our students cherish, and I am sure the audience fully appreciates.”

“What a wonderful and joyful experience our students’ performance of In the Heights was,” added Dr. Maria Rianna, Superintendent of Schools. “The entire production—from the actors to the stage crew to the musicians—was one of professionalism and a showcase for the artistic talents of our students. Bravo.”

The show’s cast, in order of appearance, included:

Graffiti Pete – Phoebe George

Usnavi De La Vega – Dylan Trif

Nina Rosario – Kristen Sita

Kevin Rosiario – Elijah Goldstein

Camila Rosario – Michaela Adam

Benny – Andrew Ginez

Vanessa – Sofia Lorenti

Sonny – Willow Landaverde

Abuela Claudia – Shye Roberts

Daniela – TaRea Galatro

Carla – Elle Woska

Piraguero – Luis Barrera

Principal ensemble members included Angelica Bencio, Marisabel Cavese, Matthew Coylem Starlin Peralta Taveres, Dakota Rios and Paloma Supica. Ensemble members also included Savion Allen Vega, Michele Cruz Chacon, Max Dahlke-Moll, Anastasia Edwards, Daniel Hernandez, Milaydi Martinez, Jake Milanese, Nathan Napolitano, Veronica O’Regan, Dani Padilla, Tristan Soto and Sarah Yates.

Visit www.glencoveschools.org for more information about the Glen Cove City School District. Happenings in the district can also be followed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/glencovecityschooldistrict.