Glen Cove High School Sends Off Its Class Of 2023

The Glen Cove School District welcomed friends, family and loved ones to celebrate Glen Cove High School graduates at the 2023 Commencement Ceremony. The event included inspiring speeches, music and a celebration of everything the Class of 2023 has accomplished.

Assistant Principal Herenia Padilla opened the ceremony, Senior Class President Aidan Costella led the Pledge of Allegiance and the Concert Choir, directed by Edward Norris, performed the National Anthem.

“These young people before me are an extraordinary group of young people. Strong, resilient and determined. Determined to move forward and make an impact, however big or small, but assuredly significant,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Maria Rianna in an address to the graduating class.

“You are amazing to me. You are kind, you are intelligent, you are able to come together and find solutions to achieve success and to comfort when necessary. You know how to reach out, to give and to ask for help. You embody a unique combination of characteristics. Please don’t take that for granted. Things may get difficult for you at times, that is part of life, but if you stay true to who you are and who we know you are to be, you will overcome, and you will succeed,” she added.

Principal Allen Hudson and Board of Education President Maria Elena Venuto also shared poignant speeches with the graduating seniors. It was Mr. Hudson’s first commencement address as principal of Glen Cove High School.

Salutatorian Aisling Greene and Honorarian Agostino Facciolo delivered heartfelt speeches to their peers and family members. Faculty member Michael Curran followed with a captivating speech with witty remarks. Class President Aidan Costella delivered an inspiring message to the graduating class and, finally, Valedictorian Brooke Tran gave a heartfelt speech expressing gratitude and encouraging her fellow graduates to pursue their dreams and do what makes them happy.

The Glen Cove High School Concert Choir sang a beautiful rendition of “Rise Up” and each senior was called to the podium to receive their diplomas during the “Presentation of Class.”

Finally, Valedictorian Brooke Tran confirmed the Class of 2023 to a loud round of applause, tossing of their caps and confetti.

Commencement concluded with the GCHS Orchestra performing the Recessional while students joined with their families to continue celebrating their achievement.

—Submitted by the Glen Cove City School District