Glen Cove Honors Veterans

It was a rainy Veteran’s Day in front of the Doughboy Monument at the Glen Cove Library, but the spirits were high.

Glen Cove officials, including Mayor Pam Panzenbeck, gathered with veteran groups, such as the James Donahue VFW Post 347, the American Legion representing Glen Head and Locust Valley, and community members to observe Veteran’s Day, a time to appreciate the sacrifices made by those who choose to join the U.S. Military.

“On Memorial Day we honor the men and women who have went to fight the country’s battles and did not return,” Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 347 Commander Henryk Nowicki said. “On Veteran’s Day, we honor the veterans, men and women who fought… and were ready to lay down their lives for their country.”

This year, as part of the annual Veteran’s Day Ceremony, the honoree was Glenwood Landing’s Luke Whitting, who was born in Oct. 1995 to David and Janine Whitting in Okinawa, Japan while his father was stationed there with the army. He grew up in Glen Head.

After enlisting in the army on his 18th birthday and training as an Infantryman, Whitting was assigned to Fort Bragg, North Carolina in 2014. He was a member of the 2/501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division where he served for the next five years. He later served in Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel and provided base defense which allowed Special Forces to conduct combat operations against ISIS-K.

In March 2018, Whitting was re-deployed to Fort Bragg and in January 2020 he was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. His awards include the Combat Infantryman Badge, Basic Parachutist Badge, Army Commendation Medal with C device and Afghanistan Campaign Medal.

Whitting now resides with his fiancé in Glenwood Landing.

He was presented with citations from the City of Glen Cove and Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton.

“Luke, when I hear the year you were born, it just reminds me of how young so many of our veterans were when they went to defend our country,” DeRiggi-Whitton said. “It’s not only amazing to be able to handle the incredible challenge, but to be so young when you haven’t really experienced life and life lessons yet. It’s incredible that everyone has done that here. We can’t thank you enough and here in Glen Cove, we really love you.”

Mayor Panzenbeck thanked Whitting’s parents for raising him to be a patriot.

“Even though today is the official day to honor and show our appreciation for those who serve in the U.S. Military, we should honor and serve our veterans every day” Panzenbeck said. “On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, the fighting of World War One ended. Due to the conclusion of the war to end all wars, Nov. 11 became universally recognized day of celebration, day of commemoration, day of remembrance. It is a day that we gather to honor the greatest of our citizens.”

—Additional information provided by the City of Glen Cove