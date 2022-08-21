Glen Cove Hospital Celebrates Centennial With Free Concert Aug. 28

Enjoy a summer night of music under the stars at Glen Cove’s beach front Morgan Memorial Park. On Saturday, Aug. 28, Glen Cove Hospital will mark its 100th birthday by sponsoring the last night of the Morgan Park Summer Music Festival with Mike DelGuidice rocking the music of Billy Joel and more. Centennial program with community leaders begins at 6 p.m.; free concert starts at 7 p.m.

About the Morgan Park Summer Music Festival:

Managed by a volunteer committee and supported entirely through donations from individuals and local businesses, this summer Morgan Park Summer Music Festival continues its beloved tradition of free concerts for about 60 years.

Morgan Park Summer Music Festival was born beginning with one concert that first summer, expanding over the years to offer performances every weekend in July and August.

Eventually, the park’s charming gazebo proved to be inadequate for some of the larger concerts, so longtime chairman Marguerite (Marge) Suozzi, then chairman of Morgan Park Summer Music Festival, and her team of volunteers came up with strategies that raised money for the beautiful new stage. The stage, as the concerts, was funded entirely through private donations.

An important part of festival’s mission is to promote talented young musicians. For over 45 years, MPSMF sponsored the Young Performers Competition. This competition, which was named after Marguerite Suozzi upon her retirement, was open to youth ages 10 to 25 who lived or went to school on the North Shore of Nassau County. The competition provided students with a professional auditioning experience, monetary awards and an opportunity to perform at their own concert. In 2019, in lieu of the competition, the festival collaborated with the Nassau Music Educator’s Association to provide a scholarship to a student who plans to enhance his/her musical studies.

Morgan Park Summer Music Festival’s message of community enrichment and entertainment continues to reach into the homes and businesses of Glen Cove, the surrounding North Shore communities and to wherever fans have moved.

—Information provided by Northwell Health and the Morgan Park Summer Music Festival