Glen Cove Hospital Director Speaks On ‘Triple-Demic:’ How to stay safe this winter

You may or may not have heard the word “triple-demic” floating around.

What makes up the triple-demic is COVID-19, the bane of everyone’s existence for the past three years, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and they’ve been overwhelming many hospitals. RSV, according to Yale Medicine, is a highly contagious respiratory virus that causes cold symptoms. Most children are exposed to RSV by the time they turn two-years-old, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, many young children haven’t been exposed to the virus, until now, since COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and people are more comfortable congregating without wearing masks.

Dr. Thomas Murray, a Yale Medicine pediatric infectious diseases physician, said that this is not a new virus and health care providers know exactly how to take care of it.

“Right now, the problem really is just the volume of sick children,” said Dr. Murray. “Kids can get quite sick from it, but we know how to help them. Children are admitted to the hospital for extra oxygen or other supportive measures such as positive pressure to help with breathing and keep the lungs open.”

So what happens when you combine the flu, COVID-19 and RSV in one season? On Dec. 20, there was 5,122 new cases of COVID-19, 52,940 cases of the flu in the week ending in Dec. 10 and an average of approximately 439 detections of RSV over five weeks late last year.

“I would say that last week it was busier,” said Dr. Bradley Sherman, an internist who is the medical director and chair of department of medicine at Glen Cove Hospital. The Glen Cove Oyster Bay Record Pilot spoke with Dr. Sherman on Dec. 20. “Our emergency room volume and hospital volume has definitely been higher. We have definitely seen roughly around 10 to 15 COVID-19 patients that are in the hospital, but that’s not a high number. It’s a little bit higher than it’s been, but not a very high number compared to where we’ve been. But we are seeing a lot of people that are having a lot of respiratory infections, whether it be… flu or COVID. RSV we’re seeing some of, but not a lot of. I think a lot of the RSV patients tend to be children requiring hospitalization.”

Dr. Sherman said that compared to recent late fall and early winter seasons, the overall hospital volume has been higher, but he attributes that rate to more people using and embracing Glen Cove Hospital rather than the viruses that are floating around.

When it comes to people that are feeling sick with a respiratory illness, Dr. Sherman recommends going to the hospital if they already have pre-existing conditions and/or if they are having trouble breathing or are feeling chest pains.

“But at the very least, when they are feeling sick and are looking for medical attention, they should speak to their doctor first,” Dr. Sherman asked.

And of course there’s that conundrum that everyone has faced at least once during this pandemic: “is this COVID-19, the flu or just a cold?” The Glen Cove Oyster Bay Record Pilot had to ask Dr. Sherman how people can differentiate the multiple respiratory viruses floating around.

“It’s difficult because the symptoms are similar,” Dr. Sherman said. “The real way to differentiate is through testing and see which ones of those you do have. But if your symptoms are mild it may not require doing that. Because most times when symptoms are mild for any virus, they tend to get better with over the counter supportive care, like flu medicines or cough or cold medicines.”

COVID-19 does not only come with the risk of illness, hospitalization or death, there’s also the risk of Long COVID.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention defines Long COVID as “a wide range of new, returning, or ongoing health problems that people experience after being infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.”

Most people with COVID-19 get better within a few days or weeks after infections, meaning that Long COVID conditions could first be identified four weeks after infection. There is no test that determines if one’s symptoms or conditions are due to COVID-19, as Long COVID conditions are not one illness. Healthcare providers often consider a diagnosis of Long COVID conditions based on one’s health history, including if someone’s had a positive COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of Long COVID include tiredness or fatigue that interferes with daily life, symptoms that get worse after physical or mental effort (also known as “post-exertional malaise”), fever, respiratory and heart symptoms, neurological symptoms, digestive symptoms and joint or muscle pain, rash or changes in menstrual cycles. Some people with Long COVID conditions may develop or continue to have symptoms that are hard to explain and manage, often similar to those reported by people with ME/CFS (myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome) and other poorly understood chronic illnesses that may occur after other infections.

According to the CDC, nearly one in five adults who have had COVID-19 have experienced “Long COVID.”

“I tend to see some patients with Long COVID in my internal medical practice more than in the hospital itself,” Dr. Sherman said. “It’s a small minority, but there are some patients that have prolonged symptoms.”

As of right now, Dr. Sherman said, treatment is supportive care of their symptoms, but there are not a lot of long term treatments that are out there.

And as people gather inside more often because of the colder weather outside, Dr. Sherman recommends aggressive hand washing, wearing a mask when possible, especially in crowded areas, and getting the COVID-19 and flu vaccine.

“This year, overall, the number of people requiring hospitalization is lower than it’s been in the last couple of years,”