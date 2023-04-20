Glen Cove Hospital Earns Guardian Of Excellence Award For Patient Experience

Glen Cove Hospital has been honored with the 2022 Press Ganey Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award for its emergency department (ED). The award is given to a select number of hospital emergency departments nationally that maintain above the 95th percentile for patient experience metrics. The award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country.

This recognition puts Glen Cove Hospital in the top 5 percent of health care providers in delivering high patient experience results in the last year. Patient experience survey measures include: The likelihood of a patient to recommend the care facility, overall rating of the care they have received, and the teamwork providers demonstrated.

“We are thrilled to receive the prestigious Guardian of Excellence Award for our emergency department,” said Kerri Scanlon, RN, executive director, Glen Cove Hospital.

“I am proud of the acute and inpatient care that Glen Cove Hospital provides to our community and our door to physician time being an average of only seven minutes. I would like to thank all the staff, physicians and the local EMS companies who trust us with their patients’ care.”

The emergency department at Glen Cove Hospital provides care to more than 20,000 patients a year. The facility is staffed with board-certified physicians in emergency medicine and registered nurses certified in emergency and trauma care. The department is supported by a clinical decision unit, which provides care beyond traditional emergency care. “It’s a privilege to be a part of the emergency department at Glen Cove Hospital,” said David Tran, MD, vice chair, emergency medicine, Glen Cove Hospital. “The team achieving this recognition is an example of their tireless efforts providing the highest level of patient care. It’s a standard we will continue to build upon for the community we serve.” Press Ganey is a national organization leading health care performance improvement and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 health care facilities to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.

—Submitted by Northwell Health