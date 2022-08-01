Glen Cove Mansion Loses

Liquor License (At Least For Now) After Party Shooting

The Mansion at Glen Cove Often Hosts Weddings, Meetings

New York’s state liquor authority has revoked licensing from The Mansion at Glen Cove following a July 10 shooting there that injured three.

According to news reports, the shooting occurred that afternoon during a Big Fendi Birthday Celebration pool party when a fight broke out and one partygoer pulled out a gun, injuring two other attendees and a security guard. A week later, state officials told press that The Mansion, a more than 50-acre estate often booked for weddings, professional gatherings, and other events, has had its liquor license revoked pending investigation into the incident.

Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck condemned the shooting in the days that followed, calling the incident “disappointing.” Panzenback told NBC New York, “These were not Glen Cove people. They came in from out of town,” and, “It won’t happen again.”

The Mansion at Glen Cove has been featured in numerous TV and film projects, including the Prohibition-era show Boardwalk Empire.”

It’s also one of numerous remaining mega-mansions from an earlier are along the Gold Coast: “At the turn of the 20th century, scores of wealthy Americans seeking a retreat from urban industrial life built grand country estates for themselves. These magnificent mansions were modeled after the popular Georgian architectural style, with its symmetrical design, classic proportions, and decorative elements,” according to The Mansion’s website.

“They were also surrounded by acres of landscaped grounds, modeled after English country houses. The North Shore of Long Island was a popular location for the country estates of wealthy New Yorkers, and was subsequently dubbed the Gold Coast.”