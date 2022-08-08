Glen Cove Mansion Must Pay $50K In Lieu Of Losing Liquor License

New York liqour authorities have changed their tune, at least for now, about revoking a liquor license from The Mansion at Glen Cove.

Following a July shooting during a party at the property that left three injured, allegedly committed by a New York City-based rapper who was turned away, the State Liquor Authority has reached a settlement with The Mansion to restore its license after paying a $50,000 fine. Management will also be required to submit a list of its events to Glen Cove police every month and will no longer be allowed to have live DJs, according to Newsday.

In a meeting with state officials, Mansion Hotel owner Wei “Willy” Wang did not contest the 10 violations of state liquor law submitted by authorities. Agency chairman Vincent Bradley explained the reinstatement decision during the meeting as follows: “The only reason this is happening is because a number of angry brides have reached out to us, whose weddings would be destroyed by your behavior if we were to keep this place shut permanently.”

In the days following the violent incident, Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck condemned the shooting, calling it “disappointing.” Panzenback told NBC New York, “These were not Glen Cove people. They came in from out of town,” and, “…It won’t happen again.”

The Mansion at Glen Cove has been featured in numerous TV and film projects, including the Prohibition-era show Boardwalk Empire.

It’s also one of numerous remaining mega-mansions from an earlier era along the Gold Coast: “At the turn of the 20th century, scores of wealthy Americans seeking a retreat from urban industrial life built grand country estates for themselves. These magnificent mansions were modeled after the popular Georgian architectural style, with its symmetrical design, classic proportions, and decorative elements,” according to The Mansion’s website. “They were also surrounded by acres of landscaped grounds, modeled after English country houses. The North Shore of Long Island was a popular location for the country estates of wealthy New Yorkers and was subsequently dubbed the Gold Coast.”