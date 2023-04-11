Glen Cove Mourns EMT

On the morning of Sunday, April 3, the City of Glen Cove Volunteer Ambulance lost one of their best Emergency Medical Technicians, Susan Giovanniello, who was only 19.

Nassau County Fire Marshal Michael F. Uttaro told Newsday that Giovanniello suffered a life-threatening emergency after returning home from an overnight EMT shift. She was taken by Glen Cove EMS in critical condition to Glen Cove Hospital, where she passed away that morning.

“It is with deep regret, the Chiefs, Officers, Members, and Staff of City of Glen Cove Volunteer EMS Corps announce the Line of Duty death of Emergency Medical Technician Susan Giovanniello,” a post on the City of Glen Cove EMS Facebook page stated. “EMT Giovanniello proudly served as a volunteer responding to many emergency calls throughout the City of Glen Cove, rising up from Glen Cove EMS Explorer Post 1072 to a caring professional who gave the ultimate sacrifice to our community. Susan, with her contagious smile and demeanor, put forth calm in stressful situations as it related to patient care. Her enthusiasm for training and teamwork with the Corps will be greatly missed; she is a hero and will live on in our hearts forever.”

City of Glen Cove Mayor Pam Panzenbeck posted on her official Facebook page on April 4 that the City of Glen Cove was mourning a sudden and tragic loss.

“Susie was one of those wonderful young girls, a bright light, who was always interested in helping and caring for others,” Panzenbeck wrote. “She began her volunteer service with the City of Glen Cove in the EMS Explorer Post, an admirable service for someone so young. It goes without saying that Susan was clearly loved and admired by all members of the Glen Cove EMT Crew. At this time, we ask for prayers and support for her family and her fellow EMS members.”

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced that all flags in at Nassau County buildings will be flown at half-staff in her honor.

“EMT Susan Giovanniello of the Glen Cove EMS Corps proudly served residents with distinction, putting the safety, health and well-being of others before her own,” Blakeman said. “The City of Glen Cove and the County of Nassau is better because of her service.”

Surrounding fire departments, including the Jericho Fire Department and the Port Washington Fire Department, also gave their condolences.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Officers, Members and Staff of Glen Cove EMS during this difficult time as they have announced the untimely passing of active Emergency Medical Technician Susan Giovanniello, 19 years old,” a post on the Jericho Fire Department Facebook page read.

A service for Giovanniello was held at Dodge Thomas Funeral Home on April 5.

In an effort to support Giovanniello’s family during this difficult time, Glen Cove EMS has set up an online fundraiser, raising $10,646 out of $30,000 as of press time. The fundraiser can be found on Fundthefirst.com.