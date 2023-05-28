Glen Cove, Oyster Bay-East Norwich School Budgets Pass

Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District Budget Has Passed

The 2023-24 Budget Vote (Adopted budget approximately $64.4 million)

-Yes: 770

-No: 282

Proposition No. 2 and No. 3 have also passed.

Proposition No. 2 (Authorize expenditure of approximately $64.4 million for the 2023-24 budget)

-Yes: 799

-No: 248

Proposition No. 3 (Authorize expenditure from the district’s Capital Reserve Fund for board approved projects at an amount not to exceed $750,000, at no cost to tax payers)

-Yes: 786

-No: 256

Congratulations to Laurie Kowalsky and Caitlin Amatrudo on winning the Board election.

-Laurie Kowalsky – 703

-Caitlin Amatrudo – 583

-Nicole Verdone – 357

-William Henry – 211

—Submitted by the Oyster Bay-East Norwich School District

The Glen Cove City School District Budget Has Passed

Proposition 1 (2023-24 Budget adopted at approximately $108 million)

Yes: 732

No: 423

Board of Education (Candidates ran unopposed for two at-large seats)

Angela Raimo (Incumbent)

WINNER

720 votes

Maria Elena Venuto (Incumbent)

WINNER

749 votes

Write-ins: 58

—Submitted by the Glen Cove City School District