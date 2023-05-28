Glen Cove, Oyster Bay-East Norwich School Budgets Pass

Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District Budget Has Passed
The 2023-24 Budget Vote (Adopted budget approximately $64.4 million)
-Yes: 770
-No: 282
Proposition No. 2 and No. 3 have also passed.
Proposition No. 2 (Authorize expenditure of approximately $64.4 million for the 2023-24 budget)
-Yes: 799
-No: 248
Proposition No. 3 (Authorize expenditure from the district’s Capital Reserve Fund for board approved projects at an amount not to exceed $750,000, at no cost to tax payers)
-Yes: 786
-No: 256
Congratulations to Laurie Kowalsky and Caitlin Amatrudo on winning the Board election.
-Laurie Kowalsky – 703
-Caitlin Amatrudo – 583
-Nicole Verdone – 357
-William Henry – 211
—Submitted by the Oyster Bay-East Norwich School District
The Glen Cove City School District Budget Has Passed
Proposition 1 (2023-24 Budget adopted at approximately $108 million)
Yes: 732
No: 423
Board of Education (Candidates ran unopposed for two at-large seats)
Angela Raimo (Incumbent)
WINNER
720 votes
Maria Elena Venuto (Incumbent)
WINNER
749 votes
Write-ins: 58
—Submitted by the Glen Cove City School District