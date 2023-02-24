Glen Cove Police, DEA Task Force Make Gun And Drug Arrest

In May of 2022 the Glen Cove Police Crime Prevention Unit, began investigating a near fatal overdose that occurred in Glen Cove. The investigation spanned an eight month period and was jointly investigated by the Glen Cove Police and the DEA Task Force. On Feb. 10, the joint investigation resulted in an arrest of a Glen Cove man for multiple drug and weapons charges.

On Friday Feb. 10 Glen Cove detectives Christopher Paolillo and Brian Glennon , along with members of the DEA Task Force arrested 29 year old Derrick Dyer on Glen Cove Ave. in Glen Cove for multiple drug sales. During the arrest the defendant Dyer was also in possession of a quantity of cocaine and illegal pills and was charged with additional drug charges.

A subsequent search of the defendant Dyer’s residence on Madison Ave in Glen Cove uncovered an assault rifle, a loaded handgun, multiple high capacity magazines, a quantity of ammunition, bullet proof vest, five pounds of marihuana, a quantity of cocaine, illegal pills and over six thousand dollars in cash.

The defendant was charged with five counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the fifth degree, six counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance third degree, four counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance third degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon third degree, Criminal Possession of an Assault Weapon third degree, Criminal Possession of a firearm, and Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the third degree.

“The cumulative effort between the Glen Cove Detective Division and the DEA Task Force successfully concluded with an arrest and the prevention of these drugs from entering the community,” said Det/ Lieutenant John Nagle, Glen Cove Police Department.

—Submitted by the Glen Cove Police Department