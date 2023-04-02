Glen Cove Public Library Budget To Go Up For Vote April 4

It’s budget time for the Glen Cove Public Library.

On Tuesday, April 4 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., polls will be open at the library to vote on the budget. Additionally, Glen Covers will be able to re-elect Michael Maher as the president of the Glen Cove Public Library Board of Trustees.

He’s been serving the board for 30-years, staying around because it’s a great job where he gets to work with good people.

“It’s a great library,” Maher said. “We never get bad reports. Always moving ahead and forward.”

The 2023 through 2024 budget is balanced at approximately $3.4 million, less than last year’s. The Glen Cove Public Library will not be asking residents to pay more taxes.

The reason for a decrease in expenses can be explained by personnel changes, as well as savings with miscellaneous expenses.

Similar to all school districts who are currently planning their budgets, the Glen Cove Public Library is seeing an increase in benefits costs. But at the same time, their costs balanced out due to previous retirees passing away. And inflation has also impacted the budget.

But even with these increased expenses, the library is able to deliver a budget that doesn’t raise taxes, which should be helpful as everyone is reeling from the increased costs to due inflation.

The budget will not invest in anything new, but it will continue to provide the programs and resources that Glen Covers utilize and enjoy, such as museum passes, clubs, free tax assistance, social workers, library delivery service, crafts for children and teens and much more.

To view the budget, visit www.glencovelibrary.org/about-us/library-budget/.

To see what the library has to offer, visit glencovelibrary.org.