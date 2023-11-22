Glen Cove Pursuit

On Nov. 13 at approximately 12:15 p.m., the Glen Cove Police were notified that a woman was being held against her will while inside a 2017 black Honda Accord. Glen Cove Police observed the black Honda on Glen Cove Ave in Glen Cove and attempted to pull the vehicle over. The driver of the vehicle refused to pull over and fled the police driving at a high rate of speed. The driver proceeded south on Glen Cove Road and west onto Northern Blvd and intentionally struck a Glen Cove Police car on Northern Blvd and Searingtown Road in Manhasset. The passenger of the vehicle was able to get out of the vehicle in Roslyn and was unhurt.

“Once we confirmed that the female occupant was safely out of the vehicle the pursuit was terminated,” said Det. Lt. John Nagle. “The Glen Cove officer was not injured. The incident is currently being investigated by the Glen Cove Detective Division.”

—Submitted by the Glen Cove Police Department