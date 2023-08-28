Glen Cove Rallies Around The View Grill

The View Grill, located at the Glen Cove Municipal Golf Course since 2013 has been a gathering place for the Glen Cove community.

And everyone knows and loves the chef and owner of the restaurant, Jeanine DiMenna. DiMenna received a culinary education at the New York Institute of Technology, later accepting a position at the former Harrison House, currently the Glen Cove Mansion. She then went on to open restaurant Page One with Peter Antonopoulos.

After two decades of success, former Mayor Tom Suozzi enlisted the help of Antonopoulos and DiMenna at the Glen Cove Municipal Golf Course. Funny enough, the Tiffany House Restaurant at the golf course is where DiMenna got started in her career, washing dishes and eventually working her way up to head chef.

But with DiMenna’s term about to be up in February, the City of Glen Cove released a “Request for Proposals” (RFP) for a restaurant and catering facility at the Glen Cove Municipal Golf Course. Proposals are due by Aug. 30.

As of press time, 1,609 people have signed a petition on Change.org titled “Save The View Grill,” by Patrick Kern.

“I am writing this petition with and a deep sense of urgency to save The View Grill, a beloved establishment in our community of Glen Cove,” the petition stated. “This petition is personal to me because Chef Jeanine V DiMenna, the owner and heart behind The View Grill, has been serving our community for many years with unwavering dedication and passion. The View Grill holds a special place in the hearts of Glen Cove residents. It is not just a restaurant; it is a gathering place where friends and families come together to create lasting memories. Chef Jeanine’s warm hospitality and delicious culinary creations have made The View Grill an integral part of our community’s fabric. Beyond being an exceptional chef, Chef Jeanine has consistently demonstrated her commitment to helping those in need within our community. She has selflessly supported local charities, organized fundraisers for various causes, and provided assistance to individuals facing hardships. Her generosity knows no bounds. Unfortunately, despite its immense popularity among locals, The View Grill faces the threat of closure due to the City of Glen Coves bidding process (city owned building) where The View Grill is located at 111 Lattingtown Road, Glen Cove. Losing this cherished establishment would be devastating not only for Chef Jeanine but also for all those who have come to rely on it as their go-to spot for good food and good company.”

In a response, the City of Glen Cove Mayor Pam Panzenbeck wrote on her Facebook page: “The present operator’s term expires at the end of February and municipal law requires an RFP be issued. The current operator as well as any new applicants are encouraged to respond with their ideas to enhance this scenic venue. The Mayor and City Council will select a committee of city residents to review the responses and to provide evaluations for council consideration. A final award will then be determined by a vote of the Mayor and City Council. The RFP invites proposers to submit their ideas for renovating the existing facility known as The View while continuing restaurant service and improving catering capabilities. The site has beautiful views over the golf course, Dosoris Pond, and the Long Island Sound. We would like to enhance the services we provide to present patrons while attracting new ones. It is a Gold Coast location and we are hoping for a proposer’s vision that will complement the new pro shop and driving range. When it is done, we will have a wonderful facility with a beautiful golf course, a well-utilized Stanco Park and a quality restaurant and catering service.”

Concerned residents during the Aug. 22 Glen Cove City Council meeting made their way to the podium, asking more questions about the RFP and reminding the council about the community’s love for DiMenna and The View Grill.

“I want to make something very clear,” Panzenbeck said. “This is nothing against Jeanine. And I want to make sure you all understand that… She took the lease. She had a five year extension, which she exercised. It’s over. She needs to make plans for her spring next year and she certainly is going to put an RFP of her own. It’s not ours to give away. We’re in charge of doing things the right way.”