Glen Cove Swears In 2023-2024 Board Of Education

Glen Cove School District held its annual reorganization meeting on July 6, at which time Board of Education President Maria Elena Venuto and Vice President Dr. Angela Raimo were both sworn in for second terms in the 2023-2024 school year.

Maria Elena Venuto was first elected President by the Board last year for the 2022-2023 school year and served as the Board’s Vice President in the 2021-2022 school year. Dr. Angela Raimo was also elected Vice President for the 2022-2023 school year before wining re-election to serve a second term as Vice President this year.

In attendance were Board of Education Trustees Lynn H. James, Maureen Jimenez, Meghan Lavine, Lia Leone and Anne Markoulis. This year, Ava Scagliola will serve as the Board of Education Student Representative. The creation of such a position was approved by voters during the May 2022 budget vote and has allowed the student perspective to be heard at Board of Education meetings.

“We had such a successful time in the 2022-2023 school year with this group of hard-working and visionary individuals. Going into the new year with the same group will allow the Board to continue its vision for the school community. We are already preparing for the 2023-2024 school year and are so excited for what we could achieve with our students going forward,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Maria Rianna.

For more information about the Glen Cove City School District, please visit the district’s website at www.glencoveschools.org. Happenings in the district can also be followed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/glencovecityschools.

—Submitted by the Glen Cove City School District