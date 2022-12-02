Glen Cove To Vote On Bond Referendum

The proposed bond plan is designed to provide the children of the community with safe and secure buildings districtwide to learn and grow in. The plan also provides for improvements at Glen Cove High School and the high school campus that will create a 21st Century high school learning facility and bring our outdoor campus assets up to par with districts across

Nassau and Suffolk counties, including a new synthetic turf athletic field and track, new tennis and handball courts and a new tennis court building.

The following reviews the basic information you need to make an informed vote on Dec. 6.

STATE AID RATE REMAINS HIGH

The district’s current state aid rate on qualifying capital improvements is 33 percent. With this bond plan, we are conservatively estimating that over 90 percent of all proposed projects will qualify for state aid. Approval of the bond plan on Dec. 6 will result in the district receiving approximately $10 million in state aid, significantly lowering the tax impact on Glen Cove residents and businesses. Additionally, given the timetable

for approval of plans by the NYS Education Department, the District will be able to commence work in the summer of 2023.

A 3-YEAR BORROWING PLAN

If the bond is approved at the Dec. 6 vote, the district will borrow the approved amount of funds in phases. A small portion of the funds will be borrowed in 2023 while the majority will be borrowed in 2024 and 2025.

Money is borrowed in phases and only at the time it is needed.

Cost to average home owner- $12.50. See back page.

THE PROPOSED BOND PLAN

Outdated doors don’t meet state code for materials or security.

Dated HVAC systems are operationally and energy inefficient.

Science labs are 50+ years old.

Tennis court surfaces are cracked and potentially unsafe.

ACROSS THE DISTRICT

• New classroom and office hallway doors meeting state code, equipped with

state-of-the-art automatic locking security door hardware.

AT GLEN COVE HIGH SCHOOL

• Reconstruction of all student science rooms/labs to meet current science curriculum

and research demands.

• Student cafeteria/kitchen and bathroom renovations to meet ADA requirements.

• Courtyard window curtainwall replacement- increased energy efficiency, security,

and health.

• HVAC replacement- increased energy efficiency and health.

• Student corridor locker replacements- increased security and safety.

OUTDOOR HIGH SCHOOL CAMPUS IMPROVEMENTS:

• New synthetic turf athletic field and track.

• New tennis courts and renovation of tennis court building.

• New handball courts.

-Submitted by the Glen Cove City School District