Glen Cove VFW, American Legion Receive $10K County Grants

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 347 and American Legion Post 1765 have each received $10,000 Nassau County grants-funds that will support their ongoing service to Glen Cove’s veterans and the greater community.

The grants, which are funded using a portion of Nassau’s federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allotment, came at an optimal time for both organizations. VFW Post 347 is still rebuilding from an August 2021 blaze that rendered the hall unusable. Both VFW Post 347 and American Legion Post 1765, like so many other institutions, are continuing to recover financially from economic disruptions caused by the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For generations, the members of VFW Post 347 and American Legion Post 1765 have given back so much to the men and women who served our nation, and this grant program is just one token of Nassau County’s appreciation for their service,” Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D – Glen Cove) said. “It is heartwarming to know that these organizations are receiving the resources they need to optimally meet the needs of their members and the greater Glen Cove community.”

“Our Post is especially proud of our legacy of donating money to special organizations, particularly those that focus on children’s needs,” American Legion Post 1765 Commander David Hubbard said. “We’re looking forward to being able to make these important donations once again, and we are thankful to Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton for her guidance throughout the process of securing this funding.”

—Submitted by the Office of Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton