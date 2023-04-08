Glen Head Caddie Receives Full-Ride Scholarship

Four students have been awarded the Long Island Evans Scholarship, a prestigious full housing and tuition grant offered to golf caddies, following a selection interview held Feb 7.

The result of a partnership between the Western Golf Association’s Evans Scholars Foundation and the Long Island Caddie Scholarship Fund, Long Island Evans Scholars are chosen based on a strong caddie record, excellent academics, financial need and outstanding character. Candidates must meet the qualifications of both organizations to earn the scholarship. The Evans Scholarship is valued at more than $125,000 over four years.

Among the students is Romolo Fabiili of Glen Head, New York, a senior at North Shore Senior High School. He caddies at North Shore Country Club in Glen Head. In the fall, he will begin college as a Long Island Evans Scholar at the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland, where he plans to study pre-law.

“Caddying has shown me the importance of networking and putting yourself out there,” he says. “I received numerous tips on how to pursue my passion for law from lawyers I was able to caddie for.”

John McPike of Westbury, New York, is a senior at Chaminade High School and caddies at Piping Rock Club in Matinecock. He started caddying to stay in shape for football season. In the fall, he will begin college as a Long Island Evans Scholar at the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland, where he plans to study history.

“Golf has been one of the most impactful learning experiences in my life, and caddying has helped me learn so much,” he says. “Working for the members helped me develop the self-confidence to share my opinions and give advice on every loop.”

Evans Scholars selection meeting interviews will continue nationwide through the spring. When the 2022-23 selection meeting process is complete, an estimated 325 caddies are expected to be awarded the Evans Scholarship.

“Each student has demonstrated excellence in the classroom, on the golf course and in their communities,” said WGA Chairman Joe Desch. “We are thrilled for them to join an exceptional class of newly awarded Evans Scholars from across the nation.”

“As partners, the Long Island Caddie Scholarship Fund and the Evans Scholarship Fund are actively working together to provide opportunities within the local community,” says Michael Sullivan, president of the Long Island Caddie Scholarship Fund. “Our scholars are both deserving and driven, and we are proud to be able to contribute to their bright futures.”

The Western Golf Association, headquartered in Glenview, Illinois, has supported the Chick Evans Scholarship Program through the Evans Scholars Foundation since 1930. Known as one of golf’s favorite charities, it is the nation’s largest scholarship program for caddies.

Currently, a record 1,100 caddies are enrolled at 22 universities across the nation as Evans Scholars, and more than 11,800 caddies have graduated as Evans Scholars since the program was founded by famed Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr.

Scholarship funds come mostly from contributions by more than 36,000 supporters across the country, who are members of the Evans Scholars Par Club program. Evans Scholars Alumni donate more than $15 million annually, and all proceeds from the BMW Championship, the penultimate PGA TOUR Playoff event in the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup competition, are donated to the Evans Scholars Foundation. In 2023, the BMW Championship will be held at Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois, from Aug. 17-20.

To learn more about the WGA and ESF, visit wgaesf.org.

To learn more about the Long Island Caddie Scholarship Fund, visit longislandcaddiescholarship.org.

—Submitted by Western Golf Association, Evans Scholars Foundation