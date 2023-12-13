Gold Coast Public Library, H2M Break Ground On New Building

The Gold Coast Public Library and H2M architects + engineers (H2M) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, Nov. 17 to kick off construction of the new Gold Coast Public Library building.

Since 2014, the Gold Coast Public Library Board of Trustees had been seeking a new, centrally located site to accommodate the community’s need for more space for events and parking. The current library, located at 50 Railroad Avenue, is the smallest public library in Nassau County at 4,400 square feet and shares a parking lot with the Glen Head Long Island Rail Road station. The library also rents office space at 40 Railroad Avenue for use as an annex, which can only fit up to 50 people at a time.

The library hired H2M to provide a feasibility study, programming, schematic design for the new library, as well as pre-referendum services in promotion of a $10.8 million bond vote, which passed on December 8, 2020. The Library purchased the 2.62-acre property at 180 Glen Head Road to serve as the new site, and retained H2M to provide design development, construction documentation, permitting, bidding, and construction management services. Stalco Construction was contracted by the Library to help bring the final design to life.

Once completed, the building will stand one story in height with an area of approximately 11,000 square feet and an open floor plan to allow visual supervision and future expansion while maintaining current staffing levels. The building exterior will feature shingle siding and cultured stone wainscotting to reflect the cozy, coastal aesthetics of the current library building and the Glen Head community’s strong emotional connection to its history.

The new building will also feature an expanded children’s room with dedicated program space; a new teen area with a dedicated group study room; expanded community rooms accessible from the outside to accommodate larger and after-hour events; an outdoor reading garden for community and children’s programs; quiet study rooms for intimate programs; numerous windows to provide ample daylighting; flexible shelving to house larger media collections; energy-efficient HVAC, plumbing, and lighting fixtures; a flat roof area above the community rooms to accommodate higher ceilings; and on-site parking with 52 spaces.

“Libraries have evolved to become more than just a repository for books. I’m deeply proud of every single H2M team member who contributed to this outstanding project, and I thank the Gold Coast Public Library for entrusting us with such important work,” said Rich Humann, CEO of H2M architects + engineers.

The new Gold Coast Public Library is expected to open its doors to the public in 2025.

—Submitted by H2M architects + engineers