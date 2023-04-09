Great Neck Martial Arts Studio Expands To Glen Head

A+ Martial Arts studio in Great Neck is home to champions. And now, prospective students can learn from the experts in Glen Head.

Adham Sabri, the owner and teacher of A+ Martial Arts, and a resident of Great Neck, is a world medalist and professional karate fighter of Karate Combat, a full contact striking league.

And his wife, Ashley Davis, also an owner and teacher at A+ Martial Arts, has medals of her own. She is a member of the U.S. Olympic National Team and a world medalist. As previously reported by the Great Neck Record, Davis has been participating in karate since she was 4-years-old.

“My dad was really into Bruce Lee, and he wanted us to learn martial arts,” said Davis. “I instantly fell in love with karate.”

Similarly, it was Sabri’s father that also got him into karate. Sabri said his dad taught him to stay in it and never give up.

“As a teenager, sometimes I didn’t want to go to practice and I wanted to go with my friends,” Sabri said. “He was the one who pushed me to keep the ball rolling… I’m Egyptian-American. I grew up in Egypt.”

And as an Egyptian-American, Sabri holds national titles in both Egypt and the United States.

When asked how he and his wife met, Sabri said that once he moved to the United States, Davis said she reached out to him to see if they could practice together.

After Davis went to compete at the Pan American Championship in 2017, winning Gold, she returned home and celebrated with Sabri. Then, they got married.

They opened up A+ Martial Arts five years ago, and they are now expanding to Glen Head.

“I used to work in Glen Cove,” Sabri said. “And we have so many clients from Glen Head, that used to drive all the way to Great Neck.”

So what makes A+ Martial Arts unique compared to other studios?

“What makes us different is that the people who are teaching in our skill are the highest level athletes of the world,” Sabri said. “Also we follow the Shudokan curriculum, which is a Japanese style of karate.”