Greek Festival Brings The Fun To Garvies Point

From June 16 to 19, Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Resurrection of Brookville brought fun, family and food to Garvies Point with a Greek Festival.

With parking in the Brewster Street or Pulaski Street Garage, a shuttle brought guests down to Garvies Point. Over looking the water, the carnival rides and midway was sure to light up the eyes of children.

Just a short walk through brought guests to vendors, selling many things from toys, paintings of scenes in Santorini, to bags, t-shirts and jewelry with the Evil Eye and even fresh honey or pickles.

The smell of the fresh Greek food wafted over from the food tent and the King Souvlaki food trucks. On the menu were Greek favorites like Greek salads, Souvlaki Sticks and Spanakopita.

Those with a sweet tooth could be satisfied as well. The pastry tent had fresh Greek cookies, cakes and rice pudding, among other desserts.

Guests ate under the big tent while listening to live music.

Adjacent to the tent, many lined up to test their luck in the raffle, with prizes as high as a 2022 Nissan Altima S, or a $25,000 alternative.

“Until next year,” the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Resurrection wrote on its Facebook page. “Thank you to everyone who came out and supported us.”