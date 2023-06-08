Green Infrastructure Upgrades Coming Soon To Downtown Oyster Bay

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, Councilwoman Vicki Walsh, and Town Clerk Richard LaMarca announce that green infrastructure upgrades are coming soon to Fireman’s Field, the largest parking field in downtown Oyster Bay. The project, financed entirely by federal funds, will improve water quality and mitigate flooding.

“My administration is committed to protecting our environment and our quality of life. The Fireman’s Field restoration project does both, as it will improve drainage in an area prone to flooding and protect the environment through the treatment of storm water runoff, while also beautifying the hamlet with new landscaping,” Supervisor Joseph Saladino said. “What’s more, this project is financed entirely by federal funds allocated through the American Rescue Plan – not by your Town tax dollars.”

The restoration project will alleviate flooding within the facility by improving stormwater storage, implement environmentally sound practices to minimize the impact of non-point source pollution on Oyster Bay Harbor, and provide for a more functional and aesthetically pleasing parking facility for use by residents and visitors to Oyster Bay.

“We’re working towards a greener, more environmentally-friendly Fireman’s Field for local commuters and the community at large,” said Councilwoman Vicki Walsh. “This project will help revitalize the area both in terms of function and aesthetics, all at no additional cost to taxpayers.”

“The improvements to Fireman’s Field will not only enhance the entrance to our beautiful Theodore Roosevelt Park, but they will also bring much needed water quality improvements to the area at no additional cost to taxpayers. These upgrades will make a tremendous difference for our residents!” Town Clerk Richard LaMarca added.

Fireman’s Field, designated as Parking Field O-6, provides parking for the Oyster Bay Long Island Railroad Station, downtown Oyster Bay visitors and employees, and overflow parking for Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park. It also provides a competition arch for local fire department drill teams and serves as fairgrounds for Oyster Bay events throughout the year.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay