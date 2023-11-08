Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club Announces Three New Board Members

The Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club is pleased to announce the addition of three new members to its esteemed Board of Directors. Heather London, Sara Maragos, and Andrea Maria Urioste have joined the leadership team, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the organization.

Heather C. London, a Locust Valley resident, is the founder of London Scout, Inc., a healthcare-focused customer insight and brand strategy company. London holds a bachelor’s degree from Presbyterian College and a Juris Doctor Degree from Stetson University College of Law.

Sara E. Maragos, of Muttontown, brings a wealth of community involvement to her new position. Most recently, Maragos served as Co-President of the Locust Valley Special Education Parent Teacher Association. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

Andrea Maria Urioste, another Locust Valley resident, is a co-founder and President of Wonder Integrated Group, a marketing agency. Urioste is an active member of several professional organizations, including the NY Women’s Chamber of Commerce, the Long Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and HIA-Long Island. She holds a bachelor’s degree from SJU, a master’s degree in international business from Gothenburg University, and an Executive Global MBA from the Stockholm School of Economics.

The Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club is excited to welcome these accomplished individuals to the Board of Directors and looks forward to their contributions in furthering the organization’s mission.

—Submitted by the Grenville Baker Boys & Girls